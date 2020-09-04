BGA vs Goodpasture Comes Down to The Wire

Battle Ground Academy traveled to Goodpasture in their second game of the 2020 football season. After a hard-fought win last week against Wilson Central, the Wildcats look to get their first road win of the season.

Goodpasture struck first as they went up 6-0 after missing the PAT. They would add another touchdown in the second quarter to make it 13-0.

BGA would respond with a late second quarter touchdown to make it 13-7. Goodpasture would return the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to take back momentum and go up 19-7.

Each team would trade touchdowns in the second quarter. Right before halftime BGA would score again to make it 19-14 Goodpasture lead at half.

BGA would strike first in the second half to go up 20-19. However, Goodpasture would also respond with a touchdown in the third quarter to regain the lead 25-20.

BGA would punch one in and convert a two-point conversion to up 28-25. However, Goodpasture would march down in the fourth quarter and score to make it 32-28.

BGA loses their first road battle of the season and falls to 1-1.

