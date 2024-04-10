BGA Theatre Department Presents Spring Musical: Big Fish

Battle Ground Academy’s Upper School Theatre Department presents “Big Fish” as its spring musical. Held in the Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore Jr. ‘52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship, performances are set for April 19-20 at 7 p.m. and on April 21 at 2 p.m. The musical is open to the public and free to attend, but tickets must be reserved in advance at battlegroundacademy.org/theatre.

“Working on this show has been a very special experience, and a bit of a departure from the style of the last few musicals we have done. The storyline is unusual with a compelling juxtaposition of contemporary ‘normal’ people and fantastical characters,” said Jenny Wallace, BGA Upper School drama and English teacher and “Big Fish” director. “I think our talented cast and crew has enjoyed the challenge of putting this show together. This is one of the largest casts we have ever had in a BGA Upper School musical, and I have enjoyed every minute of working with them. We hope you enjoy our show and come away thinking that sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction.”

The cast for “Big Fish” includes Sammy Tarkington, Jack Burden, Anna Pile, Michael Costanzo, Mia Hawkersmith, Kairi Martin, El Sweet, Mac Mayberry, Walker Kesler, Hays Craig, Will Reddien, Tim Gould, Grace Rook, Charlotte Gould, Ally Barclay, Emmanuelle Barker, Albi Barnes, Sadie Bynum, Claire Coco, Abe Elston, Deidrick Gerbing, Detlef Gerbing, Carter Harris, Colton Kephart, Will Locke, Audrey Priddy, Charlotte Slater, Samantha Sizemore, Sadie Thomas, Regina Trevino, and Alison Zierden.

Big Fish is a musical with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by John August. It is based on Daniel Wallace’s 1998 novel, Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions, and the 2003 film Big Fish written by John August and directed by Tim Burton.