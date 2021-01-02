BGA Seniors Named as Commended Students in 2021 National Merit® Scholarship Program

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – BGA seniors Aidan Cloud and Jimmy Shi have been named as Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, announced Will Kesler, BGA Head of School.

“We are proud of Aidan and Jimmy for their accomplishments at BGA and for receiving such a distinguished honor,” said Kesler. “We were particularly thrilled for Jimmy that he was able to be recognized this year, as he is an international student, and this is the first year that non-U.S. citizens attending high school in the states are able to qualify.”

Approximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are recognized for their exceptional academic promise. These students placed in the top 50,000 scores of more than 1. 5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a coeducational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.