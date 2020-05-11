BGA Senior Captures First Place in National Eco-Art Contest





Battle Ground Academy senior Katelyn Helberg was named the first place winner for Division 3 (for grades 9-12) in the national “Our Earth, Our Home” eco-art competition conducted by Earthx2020 in partnership with National Geographic. She received the award for her colored pencil rendering: Don’t Block the View.

“Katelyn’s love of travel and the world around her fuels her passion for art,” said Wendi Parker, Upper School Art Teacher. “Her AP Studio Art portfolio addresses the human responsibility to protect the environment and preserve the natural beauty of the earth. We are impressed with her growth over the years which is exemplified in this work of art.”

Here's Helberg's description of the artwork:

“Through the depiction of a child trying to view the withered environment outside his window, I wanted to elaborate on the importance of teaching my generation and the next about the impacts of our environmental mistakes. The adult in the drawing is trying to cover up the window with a curtain depicting a serene mountain landscape as a representation of how past generations have dealt with climate change. Instead of teaching younger generations how to be more conscious of their footprint on Earth, they have put the issue on the back burner in an attempt to save the youth from worrying about the problem. To communicate the message of climate change, I contrasted the warm toned desert outside the window with the cool toned mountain landscape on the curtain. I repeated the image of mountains both outside the window and on the curtain to elucidate the drastic change that might occur in our environment. While climate change should be important to all humans, I personally understand that our past choices will impact the state of our planet in the future. I want my generation and future generations to live on this planet without worrying about rising sea levels or a lack of resources, but unfortunately that may no longer be an option. To further enhance my personal connection to the drawing, I used both my little brother and my mother as the people in the piece showcasing how this could be my future reality. I want viewers to see my drawing as both a caveat and a call to action. If I can spark an emotional response that makes other people reflect on their own environmental impact, then I have helped one more person understand why there must be an emphasis on saving our planet before it’s too late.”

The EarthxConference is a series of conferences that convene for the purpose of cultivating relationships and forming partnerships between mission-driven advocates, investors, accelerators, researchers, and other concerned world citizens. The conference goals are to educate, promote, and instigate activities that sustain environmental initiatives with a substantial, positive impact on all living things and on our planet.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade.




