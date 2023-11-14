BGA’s Linda Grosvenor Selected as an American Geographical Society Teacher Fellow

Linda Grosvenor has been selected by the American Geographical Society (AGS) as a 2023 AGS Geography Teacher Fellow. Grosvenor, who teaches Advanced Placement (AP) Human Geography at Battle Ground Academy, was one of only 42 teachers selected from across the country.

“We are extremely proud of Linda,” said Will Kesler, BGA Head of School. “Her dedication to her students, the craft of teaching, and her field of study is evident, and we’re thrilled for her to be recognized in this way.”

Those selected receive special opportunities to support their teaching activities for the year. Grosvenor will attend Geography 2050, the AGS Fall Symposium, on November 16-17, 2023, at Columbia University in New York City. The symposium provides Teacher Fellows with the opportunity to interact with geography and geospatial leaders from across the country, as well as receive professional training in geography and geospatial technology tools.

“I am so grateful for this distinction in a field that I am so passionate about,” said Grosvenor. “I look forward to learning from other geospatial leaders and incorporating new knowledge into my curriculum for future students.”

Geography 2050 is considered to be the most important and widely recognized geographical/geospatial event in North America during the fall semester. CEOs and senior executives from preeminent geospatial companies along with leading experts and representatives from government, not-for-profits, and academia attend the AGS Fall Symposium. The AGS Geography Teacher Fellow initiative has been made possible by generous support from the Melamid Teacher Fellow Workshop Endowment and AGS Corporate Angels, whose contributions enable resources for teacher professional development throughout the year.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.