BGA’s Kyra Hampton Signs to Play Volleyball at Virginia Tech

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Senior Kyra Hampton, a leader on Battle Ground Academy’s back-to-back volleyball state championship teams, has signed a letter of intent to continue playing at the collegiate level at Virginia Tech.

Hampton was named to the 2021 and 2022 All-District and All-Region teams. She was also the All- State MVP in 2021. She had over 1,000 assists at the club level and 1,677 total assists. Hampton joins two of her teammates, Addison Atkins and Isabelle Northam, to extend their careers beyond high school. They signed in December to play at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (beach volleyball) and Florida Atlantic University (volleyball), respectively.

To date, 10 BGA seniors, including Hampton, have signed to play athletics in college.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.