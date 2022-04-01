BGA Presents Disney’s High School Musical

Battle Ground Academy’s Upper School Theatre Department presents Disney’s High School Musical as its spring production. Held in the Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore Jr. ‘52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship, performances are set for April 8-9 at 7 p.m. and on April 10 at 2 p.m. This is the first musical production at BGA since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is open to the public and free to attend, but tickets must be reserved in advance at www.battlegroundacademy.org/springmusical.

“I can’t believe it’s been two years since there has been a musical on the BGA stage,” said Jenny Wallace, BGA’s Upper School Drama Director. “This is a very exciting time because, not only are we doing a musical, we are performing it in a state-of-the-art venue. The cast and crew of 40 students have been hard at work since January, and we can’t wait to share this fun, feel-good show with a live audience.”

BGA’s Center for Arts & Entrepreneurship opened in 2021 and seats up to 550 guests. Due to COVID, BGA did not present a production in spring 2020 and hosted a play in place of a musical in spring 2021.

The cast for Disney’s High School Musical includes Eli Moore, Taylon Miller, Olivia Bevins, Sammy Tarkington, Kendall Grimes, Jackson Rowley, Grace Rook, Christian Windham, Mary Courtney Finn, Campbell Slaughter, Mac Mayberry, Sydney Carroll and Liz Napier. The ensemble includes Albie Barnes, Jahna Battle, Claire Coco, Hays Craig, Gabrielle Gillespie, Tim Gould, Mia Hawkersmith, Will Locke, Maclaine Moore, Will Reddien, Alex Spitzer and Lauren Vaezi.

About the Show

Disney’s smash hit movie musical comes to life on stage. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. This high energy show is fun for the whole family.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.