BGA Presents Artwork to Downtown Franklin Association

On Monday, Oct. 12, the BGA Lower School kindergarten classes presented orange artwork and downtown Franklin stories and illustrations to be displayed in downtown merchants’ storefronts in support of “Paint the Town Orange.”

There were 30 students who visited downtown Franklin’s iconic Pumpkin Tree to donate their artwork to Heritage Foundation’s Downtown Franklin Association.

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, and its division the Downtown Franklin Association have partnered with Visit Franklin and City of Franklin to “Paint the Town Orange” this October in celebration of autumn in historic Franklin’s Main Street District.

Franklin will be aglow all month long with shades of orange everywhere including the Heritage Foundation’s iconic “pumpkin tree,” family-friendly fall photo backdrops and seasonal activations throughout downtown Franklin.

Learn more about weekly activities here.