



Battle Ground Academy (BGA) is introducing six academic enrichment online programs during the summer to assist students whose school years were disrupted due to COVID-19. These classes will be taught by members of BGA’s faculty and are available to high school age students in the community.

“When COVID-19 hit and caused disruption to the school year, we were fortunate to be able to quickly transition to an online platform so our students could continue to learn from home,” said BGA Head of School Will Kesler. “Unfortunately, not everyone was able to do that. We’ve been hearing from families who will be new to BGA next year and others in the community that there is a need to fill in the gap so that students are adequately prepared to move onto the next step in the coming school year.”

Classes being offered by BGA include:

9th/10th Grade English – Focusing on building analytical abilities and the basics of writing in formal academic environments, this summer course is designed to help students find their footing in discussions about texts, express their feelings and opinions, and write to communicate those ideas effectively and creatively.

Algebra 1 – The Algebra 1 summer eLearning course will focus on the most important second semester topics, with an emphasis on Quarter 4, including factoring polynomials, quadratic equations and their graphs, and operations with radicals.

Algebra 2 – The Algebra 2 summer eLearning course will focus on the most important second semester topics, with an emphasis on Quarter 4, exploring exponential and logarithmic functions, creating and interpreting scatter plots, drawing the unit circle, and examining its relationship to the essential trigonometric functions (sine, cosine, and tangent).

Pre-AP Chemistry – This course is designed to review the topics that could not be covered during the fourth quarter of a chemistry class in Williamson County Public Schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic with the goal of ensuring students are adequately prepared to be successful in later chemistry courses, such as AP Chemistry and college freshman-level General Chemistry.

Pre-AP Biology – As with Pre-AP Chemistry, this course is designed to cover topics usually covered during the fourth quarter of a biology class in Williamson County Public Schools, including biotic and abiotic factors, biogeochemical processes, and ecology.

Pre-AP History – This course will focus on the latter part of World History (1700-2000) with a focus on Asian civilizations in the Middle East, Japan, China, and India.

These will be offered from July 6-23 with classed held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. They will be taught on BGA’s eLearning platform and cost is $350 per class. Interested families can register at https://www.battlegroundacademy.org/bga-camps.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.



