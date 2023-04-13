BGA Names Shannon Dishman As Incoming Head of Middle School

Shannon Dishman has been named as Head of Middle School for Battle Ground Academy effective for the 2023-2024 school year. She will officially join the faculty in July.

“Our national search yielded a number of highly qualified candidates from across the country, but Shannon emerged as the right choice for our school,” said Will Kesler, Head of School. “She has nearly 20 years of experience in the classroom and in school leadership roles. We believe her hands-on, highly relational approach will support our Middle School students, families, and faculty and staff well.”

Dishman most recently served as Head of School at Atlanta Academy, an independent pre-school through eighth grade school in Roswell, Georgia. In this role, she spearheaded the school’s first formal strategic plan and transformed the curriculum to better ensure student mastery of content. Before being named Head of School, she held several positions at Atlanta Academy, including Associate Head of School, Head of Middle School, Technology Integration Specialist and Middle School Science teacher.

“My ideal school environment is one that allows students to feel safe to explore their passions and talents without the fear of failure. I have certainly found that here at BGA,” said Dishman. “I am particularly looking forward to working with our amazing Middle School team to help instill our core values of Character, Scholarship and Excellence in our students.”

Dishman is a graduate of Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College of Education, where she earned a Master of Education in Independent School Leadership, and the University of Georgia’s Mary Frances Early College of Education, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Middle School Math and Science. In addition, she has earned an Advanced Education Leadership Certificate from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.