BGA Names Myles Thrash as Head Girls Varsity Basketball Coach

Myles Thrash has been named Battle Ground Academy’s Head Girls Varsity Basketball Coach for the 2021-2022 school year. Thrash has served in the same position for Brentwood High School since 2017.

“We are thrilled to welcome a coach with Myles’ experience and proven success,” said Fred Eaves, BGA Athletic Director. “He has the positive character, hard work ethic and leadership qualities that make him a great fit for BGA.”

At Brentwood High School, Thrash compiled a 98-28 record over four years. He was the 12 AAA District Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2020. His 2019 team finished 29-3 and was a State Tournament Semifinalist. He also has served as Brentwood’s Boys Varsity Assistant since 2016 and has coached competitive travel and AAU teams since 2007. Thrash previously worked at BGA as an Assistant Girls Varsity Coach, Junior Varsity Coach and Middle School Coach from 2012-2015.

“I have enjoyed my time at Brentwood High School and the opportunity I was given there to lead a varsity program,” said Thrash. “I am looking forward to bringing that experience back to BGA, where I had several great years of coaching development. With the kids, staff and facilities there, we have the perfect ingredients to continue to build on the foundation of a great program.”

Thrash is a graduate of Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Ala., where he played collegiate basketball. Following graduation, he played over 10 years of professional basketball internationally and with the American Basketball Association, World Basketball Association, Central Basketball Association and the NBA Developmental League.

In addition to coaching, Thrash will also serve as a Middle and Upper School Learning Specialist at BGA. He replaces Clay Price as BGA’s Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach. Price stepped down at the end of this past season and will continue in his role as an Upper School History teacher at the school.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.