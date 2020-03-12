Battle Ground Academy (BGA) issued an update Thursday afternoon regarding two students who were exposed to coronavirus and recently tested.

According to BGA:

A middle school student who is non-symptomatic was tested and received a negative result.

Senior student was tested and received a negative result

BGA is not aware of any other members of the BGA community undergoing or requiring treatment for coronavirus at this time.

BGA Head of School Will Kesler writes:

“I remain in daily contact with the Heads of other schools and health officials. In Nashville, schools are preparing for a potential extended absence from their campuses, and I firmly believe that we are in an excellent position to deliver our educational program should that need arise. Teachers continue to work on their online delivery of material and classwork, while also developing the program should we find ourselves needing an extended absence from campus after Spring Break. To that end, there is a good possibility we will use Monday, March 23 as a faculty in-service day to finalize a distance-learning program.

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of State issued a statement asking all U.S citizens to ‘reconsider all travel abroad.’ Additionally, the State Department has said, “U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship.” If your family is traveling internationally or on a cruise ship over Spring Break, your BGA student may be asked to self quarantine him or herself for two weeks after your return. Families are asked to let your Division Head know upon your return if you have traveled abroad or on a cruise ship over Spring Break.

As news broke throughout the day yesterday of how colleges and universities were handling the closing of campuses, moving to online classes, and the cancellation of sports seasons, I was grateful for the dedication of our teachers, our students, and our parents to keep the ball rolling here at BGA. Despite not having our students on campus, I know there is learning taking place in BGA households. Some of the media outlets have reported us as “closed” and lumped us in with other schools that started their Breaks early. But just as our teachers ignite and nurture students in their classrooms, they continue to do so online, and for that I am grateful and excited.”