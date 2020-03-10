Battle Ground Academy (BGA) in Franklin closed school today, Tuesday, March 10th due to a student being tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

BGA issued the following statement Monday evening:

I am writing to let you know that out of an abundance of caution we will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10. A member of our Senior Class is being tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this evening, and we may not know the results of his test before people are due back on campus in the morning. He was not in school today (Monday) and has not been in school since last Thursday. He began exhibiting symptoms on Sunday evening.

As soon as we have more information, which may not be for another 24-48 hours, we will send an update. Tomorrow will be a “canceled” day, and faculty will meet and work on our online plans should we not reopen on Wednesday.

In the meantime, I continue to recommend the Tennessee Department of Health and CDC websites for guidance and information regarding COVID-19.