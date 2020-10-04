BGA Appoints New Board Members

James Jewell ’86 and Sondra Morris have been named to Battle Ground Academy’s Board of Trustees, announced Head of School Will Kesler. In addition, Mark Puryear ’85 has succeeded Kurt Winstead as Board Chairman.

“BGA benefits from thoughtful, supportive governance guiding the school now and into its future. With the addition of Sondra Morris and James Jewell, the Board is adding two community leaders who are dedicated to seeing the school thrive for years to come,” said Kesler. “I look forward to working closely with both of them and know that they will bring a strategic mindset to their work as trustees.”

Jewell is a lifelong Williamson County resident and member of the board of TriGreen Equipment, where he also oversees the company’s compact construction business. He presently serves on First Horizon Bank’s local advisory board and formerly served on John Deere’s Commercial Worksite Advisory Board and John Deere’s Consumer and Commercial Advisory Board. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, he and his wife Madeline ’87 are the parents of Maddie ’15, Grace ’18 and Worth ’21.

Morris is the owner of Franklin-based RNM Management and Properties, LLC, which was founded in 1966 by Robert N. Moore, Jr. ’52. A graduate of Austin Peay State University, Morris began her career as a business education teacher in Florida and Tennessee before shifting to work in the public and private sectors in 2012. Currently, she serves on the executive committee and board of directors of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County.

Puryear has served on the BGA Board of Trustees since 2012. He is joined on the board’s executive committee by Matt Ligon ’87, Vice Chairman; Ward Brown, Treasurer; and Anna-Gene Chalfant O’Neal ’84, Secretary.

Bill Armistead ’69, Billy Blackstone, Chuck Brown ’84, John Jewell ’86 and George Plaster ‘77 have rolled off the board as their terms have expired.

“The board members rolling off this year represent years of service to this school. We are in a position of strength because of their leadership, vision, and efforts, and I cannot thank them enough for their time,” said Kesler. “While their experience and wisdom will be missed, BGA is fortunate to have the leadership of Mark Puryear. I have worked closely with Mark for years in his various roles on the Board, and he has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to the school, its mission, and its long-term success. I know that the school will continue to flourish under his leadership and guidance.”

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a coeducational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.