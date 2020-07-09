



BGA announces its plan for students to be back on campus this fall.

BGA will begin the 2020-2021 school year at Level 2, reads a statement from BGA Head of School Will Kesler.

Level 2 requires some social distancing, PPE, and hygiene/cleanliness protocols. BGA’s Level 2 protocols include:

• Parents will verify student health information – temperature, symptoms, and potential exposure – on a daily basis. This will be done via the Magnus Health App.

• Daily divisional schedules will be shifted slightly to allow for the best learning environment and the most complete program possible, while decreasing crowding in group areas like the cafeteria.

• Lunch will be served in a “grab-and-go” setup without community utensils and serving lines.

• Social distancing, PPE, personal hygiene, school-wide sanitation, and air quality protocols will be in place in all divisions, though they may vary slightly within the divisions.

• Specifically, masks will be worn by faculty and students in Middle and Upper School (particularly when social distancing is not possible). Face shields, masks and other PPE will be used as appropriate in the Lower School.

• Assemblies, large-scale community gatherings, and various events will not occur if we cannot provide the appropriate spacing and safety guidelines.

• Transportation will follow recommended guidelines, and parents, when possible, will be asked to help transport students to events. In some cases, student drivers may be allowed to transport themselves.

• Buses, before-school supervision, and after-school care will be available, though adjustments will be made to the number of students per bus and locations of those programs as necessary.

• Travel and field trips may be reduced or postponed depending on the nature of the event and our ability to provide those opportunities safely.

• Athletics will operate according to state and local guidelines. Currently, full practices for football and girls soccer are unable to begin until after August 29.

• Asynchronous eLearning opportunities will be available for students who are unable to attend.

• Visitors to campus will be restricted, and health and safety protocols will be in place for those who come to campus.

“Our Healthy Opening Task Force has been a tremendous resource in our planning, and I want to thank them for their efforts. It is another example of our community working together to put BGA in a great position to provide the best educational experience possible regardless of the challenge and context. Finally, I have to say again, we are so excited to welcome our Wildcats back to campus! We want to do so in a safe and prudent manner, and we cannot wait to see everyone back here in person this fall,” writes Kesler.



