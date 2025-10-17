Beyond the Ribbon: Real Stories and Practical Support for Breast Cancer Thrivers

October is here, and while we cherish the pink ribbons that unite us in awareness, we know your heart needs more than symbols. At Pretty In Pink Boutique, Breast Cancer Awareness Month means wrapping our arms around you with the real, tangible support that honors your courage and meets you exactly where you are.

For over 20 years, we’ve had the privilege of walking alongside thousands of brave women through their journeys—and we’ve learned that true support flows from the heart, through gentle hands, and into practical resources that help you not just survive, but flourish.

This October, we’re honored to share real stories from our beloved community and the heartfelt ways we can all embrace each other with lasting love beyond the ribbon.

The Heart of Our Mission: Real Support for Real Lives

Over the years, we’ve had the chance to stand with more than 45,000 customers across the Southeast. Each path is unique, but they’re all connected by courage, resilience, and the healing power of care and support.

What We See Every Day

Many women arrive at our Franklin location feeling uncertain about their post-surgical needs. They’re navigating new challenges with clothing that no longer fits quite right, searching for solutions that honor both their comfort and their sense of self. Through patient fittings and compassionate guidance, we witness beautiful transformations—not just in how garments fit, but in how confidence returns.

We regularly see customers who initially felt overwhelmed by lymphedema management discover that proper compression garments can restore their active lifestyles. Whether it’s returning to beloved hobbies like gardening, traveling with family, or simply feeling comfortable in their own skin again, the right support makes all the difference.

The Ripple Effect of Compassionate Care

Many of our long-term customers become advocates and mentors within their own communities. They understand firsthand how proper fitting, quality products, and genuine support can transform the cancer journey from mere survival into thriving. This beautiful cycle of care—where those who’ve been helped extend that same compassion to others—reflects the heart of our Christian-based ministry.

From Diagnosis to the City of Light: Dianne’s Story



Pink ribbons are beautiful symbols, but real support happens in the fitting room, during honest conversations, and through access to resources that restore confidence and comfort. At Pretty In Pink Boutique, we’re committed to being that real support—not just in October, but every single day.

Whether you’re taking your first steps after diagnosis or celebrating years of thriving, we’re honored to be part of your journey. Because surviving isn’t enough—we’re here to help you thrive.

Together, we are stronger. This October, let’s move beyond awareness to action, beyond ribbons to real support, and beyond surviving to truly thriving.

As we honor courage and community this October, we’re grateful to share Dianne’s inspiring story of hope, healing, and celebration.

“I was diagnosed with HER2+ breast cancer in April 2023 at the age of 65 – nine months after retiring from a career in the apparel sector. After six rounds of chemo, a year of immunotherapy, a lumpectomy with removal of two lymph nodes, and five weeks of daily radiation therapy, I was ready to start the healing process. My best friend from high school, Shirley Smith, suggested going to Paris together to celebrate me being cancer free and to celebrate her birthday. The trip would be within the first two weeks of September 2025. I had a little over a year to work on my health. Paris is Shirley’s favorite city to visit and she thought having the trip to look forward to would help keep my spirits up. She was right!

While in high school, my dream was to live in Paris and be a couture seamstress. I started sewing my clothes at age 10. I studied French in high school and was president of the French Club. Then, my Senior year, I got pregnant. Plans changed, and I focused my career in the U.S. I was a theatrical costumer, a pattern maker, I earned a B.S., M.S., and Ed.D. I was a dean and professor, a product developer for chemical protective clothing and flame-resistant clothing. I even owned a software company creating and selling software for making custom-sized sewing patterns… but I never made it to Paris. Shirley knew. She knew what made me tick, what would get me excited.

So, I worked on my health, and I sewed. I made tops and pants and jackets. And from September 2–12, 2025, I wore those clothes in Paris! Shirley and I celebrated for 10 days in the City of Light. It was a wonderful, memorable experience, and I’m forever grateful to my life-long friend.

— Dianne Tatara Garrett

Products That Support Healing and Confidence

We understand that the right garments can be transformational—not because they’re magic, but because they’re chosen with love, fitted with patience, and given with the understanding that your comfort matters deeply to us.

Post-Surgical Camisoles and Mastectomy Bras: A beautifully fitted mastectomy bra is so much more than fabric and lace—it’s a gentle embrace that honors your body, provides loving support, and helps you feel authentically beautiful again. Our expert fitters take all the time you need, ensuring you feel cherished and confident.

Headwear and Wigs: From the softest sleep caps that kiss your skin goodnight to professional styles that help you face the world with confidence, we believe you deserve options that celebrate exactly who you are. Together, we’ll find pieces that make your heart smile.

Compression Garments: Whether you’re tenderly managing lymphedema or lovingly preventing it, properly fitted compression wear should never limit your joy—it should protect it. Our custom fitting process wraps you in optimal function while honoring your comfort every step of the way.

The Gentle Difference of Proper Fitting: We’ve witnessed too many precious souls struggle with ill-fitting garments that hurt rather than heal. A professional fitting isn’t a luxury you should feel guilty about—it’s an essential act of self-love for both your physical comfort and emotional well-being. That’s why we treasure the time we spend together, ensuring everything feels just right.

Resources That Support Your Journey

At Pretty In Pink Boutique, we understand that your journey extends beyond physical needs. As a Christian-based ministry, our commitment to supporting you goes far beyond products and services—it often means listening, caring, and sharing our strength from seeing thousands of people survive and thrive.

Our goal is to link you with educational resources and connect you to the broader community of support available. We stay connected with important advocacy work, like the current research being conducted by the Lymphedema Advocacy Group on cancer survivorship and disability identity, ensuring you have access to the latest developments that may benefit your journey.

How Our Community Can Get Involved This October

Supporting someone through breast cancer goes beyond awareness—it means showing up with practical love and understanding:

For Friends and Family:

Offer specific help: “Can I drive you to your fitting appointment?” rather than “Let me know if you need anything”

Learn about their treatment timeline and check in at meaningful moments

Help with practical needs: grocery shopping, meal preparation, house cleaning

Listen without trying to “fix”—sometimes presence is the greatest gift

Ways to Support Our Mission:

Share information about our services with someone who might benefit

Help spread awareness about proper compression garment fitting and insurance coverage

Connect with us on social media to stay updated on important advocacy developments

Simply let someone know that resources like ours exist when they need them most

Your Next Steps: Connecting for Care and Community

This October and beyond, we’re here to provide the practical support that makes a real difference. Whether you’re newly diagnosed, years into survivorship, or supporting someone you love, we have resources tailored to your needs.

If you’re facing breast cancer or lymphedema:

Schedule your consultation to explore your options

Let us coordinate with your insurance to maximize your benefits

Check your insurance benefits online

If you want to support our mission:

Share this article with someone who might benefit from our services

Help spread awareness about the importance of proper fitting for compression garments

Connect with others about resources available for breast cancer and lymphedema care

Contact us today:

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email