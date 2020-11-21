Beyond Square: Beautiful and Bold Freeform Pools

More than likely, your backyard is not a perfect rectangle or square. And neither are you! So why should your pool be? While square and rectangle shaped pools may be the usual, you are anything but. Today’s homeowners and pool designers know the outdoor living space can be just as reflective of the owner’s personality as the interior décor.

And let's be honest, if you're going to have a pool, have a pool!

History of Freeform Pools

Freeform pools have actually been around for 100 years! Pickfair, the renowned property of silent movie-era Hollywood Royalty couple Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks featured one of the earliest private residence freeform pools. And while popular in California for a very long time, the rest of the country has finally understood what all the fuss is about and dived right in.

Why Choose a Freeform Pool?

Freeform pools have a lot of benefits, not the least of which is visual interest and aesthetic beauty. If you have a smaller or irregular shaped backyard, a square or rectangle pool may not be a viable option. Or, if it is, the backyard space may feel crowded, awkward or just plain boring.

Freeform pools tend to take their shapes and cues from the surrounding landscape, almost melding with the natural scenery. This seamless appearance gives them a sense of belonging to the property. Freeforms are also excellent options to pair with other outdoor living features, including waterfalls, fireplaces, hot tubs or spas, or other outdoor living areas.

The beauty and boldness of a freeform pool lends itself to the mood and persona of the property. Whether you are looking for something relaxing, fun, tranquil, inviting, elegant or refined, a freeform pool custom designed for you is sure to leave you delighted.

What About Exercise in a Freeform Pool?

If exercise is one of your motivations behind installing a beautiful custom pool, we’ve got you covered there as well. While you can use a freeform pool to swim in, whether following along the perimeter or swimming across the pool, you can also use the pool for a great workout without swimming a single lap.

