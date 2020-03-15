from Council on Aging of Middle Tennessee

As the nation faces the current coronavirus concern, scammers are already finding ways to take advantage of us.

A common tactic for these criminals is using fear to elicit a reaction from us and they’re using this pandemic as an opportunity to steal our money.

The most common scams surrounding coronavirus are:

Fake cures: There is currently no cure or vaccine to treat coronavirus. Any claims that suggest otherwise are 100% false.

Phony fundraisers: The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) suggests researching charities before donating. You can verify nonprofits at GivingMatters.com.

Impersonations: The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) does not go door-to-door gathering information about infectious diseases. If you encounter a person claiming to be from the CDC, contact your local police department.

Phishing emails: Recently, the Secret Service issued a warning about emails that appear to be sent from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The email contains a link that does NOT connect to the CDC. It is best to check the sender's email address and avoid opening emails from senders that you do not know.

Counterfeit products/price gouging: Many consumers have reported false product descriptions and increased prices while shopping online. It is best to read reviews and look into the seller's history before clicking "buy now".

Council on Aging Gives Precautions to Take to Avoid Coronavirus

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place.

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60%

alcohol.

Avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.

Put distance between yourself and other people & avoid shaking hands.

Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.

Clean and disinfect your home & vehicle(s): practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks, cell phones & TV remotes).

Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces.

Avoid all non-essential travel including plane trips, and especially cruise ships.