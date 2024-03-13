Better Than Ezra Announces Live a Little Tour

Better Than Ezra is returning to the road for the LIVE A LITTLE TOUR — a 15-date headlining run beginning on May 3, 2024 and continuing through May 25.

Opening with two dates in their hometown of New Orleans, the LIVE A LITTLE TOUR kicks off on the release day for their highly anticipated new album Super Magick — the band’s first full-length in ten years, due out via Round Hill Records. The tour will stop in Nashville at 3rd and Lindsley on May 5th.

All tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

Find tickets here.