Better Sleep: health, disorders, and treatment

For many of us, there’s something we do every day we take for granted until it starts to go wrong: sleep. It’s not just rest. It’s one of the most powerful things your body does.

When you’re not getting enough of it — or not getting quality sleep — the effects ripple through nearly every aspect of your health.

On Episode 2 of Health Talks, Jordan Phillips, M.D., joins the show. Dr. Phillips is a sleep medicine and critical care physician, as well as a pulmonologist with Williamson Health Medical Group. In this episode, Michele discusses sleep medicine, sleep disorders, the importance of sleep to the human body, and more.

See the full episode at: https://youtu.be/eCzSbBfm3-E?si=JFyomGF5100U1RL4

To learn more, visit: williamsonhealth.org/medical-services/sleep-medicine



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