Better Business Bureau Opens Applications for Torch and Spark Awards to Celebrate Ethical Business Leadership 

Better Business Bureau Serving Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky (BBB) is excited to announce that applications are now open for the prestigious Torch Awards for Ethics and Spark Awards, which recognize outstanding organizations and emerging business leaders who exemplify integrity, ethical practices, and a commitment to marketplace trust. Applications must be submitted by February 12, 2026.

The Torch Awards for Ethics honor established for- profit and non-profit organizations whose leadership, culture, customer relationships, and community impact reflect the highest ethical standards. Since its inception in 1998, the Torch Awards program has served as a benchmark for ethical excellence in the local business community. Selected recipients demonstrate how principled practices build trust with customers, employees, and the communities they serve.

The Spark Awards celebrate emerging entrepreneurs, startup founders, and new business owners — particularly those with a business owner aged 35 or younger or businesses less than three years old — that embody the character, culture, and community engagement foundational to long-term trust. These awards showcase the next generation of trusted marketplace leaders.

“We are proud to recognize both seasoned and emerging businesses that are raising the bar for ethical leadership in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky,” said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of BBB Serving Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky. “These awards spotlight organizations that not only talk about integrity but put it into action in every aspect of their operations.” Eligibility and Application Details: Torch Awards for Ethics: Open to for-profit and eligible non-profit organizations located in the BBB Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky service area. Applicants must meet eligibility criteria, including at least three years in operation and maintaining a minimum “B” rating with BBB (for profit and 501(c)(6) entities).

Open to for-profit and eligible non-profit organizations located in the BBB Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky service area. Applicants must meet eligibility criteria, including at least three years in operation and maintaining a minimum “B” rating with BBB (for profit and 501(c)(6) entities). Spark Awards: Open to qualifying emerging businesses and leaders in the same service area, meeting age or business age criteria and BBB rating standards.

Open to qualifying emerging businesses and leaders in the same service area, meeting age or business age criteria and BBB rating standards. Application Deadline: All applications must be submitted no later than February 12, 2026. Businesses and entrepreneurs meeting the criteria are encouraged to apply and share their stories of ethical leadership and community engagement. Winners and finalists will receive recognition at future BBB Integrity Foundation signature events, promotional opportunities, and broader community acknowledgment.

To apply or learn more about eligibility requirements for both the Torch Awards and Spark Awards, visit BBB.org or BBB Integrity Foundation MORE BUSINESS NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email