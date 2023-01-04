BetMGM Named an Official Sports Betting Partner of Nashville Predators

BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced that the company now is an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Nashville Predators. The multi-year agreement includes BetMGM-branded signage throughout Bridgestone Arena and plans to open a branded BetMGM restaurant and bar on the arena’s suite level.

“The Predators are a tremendous organization with one of the sport’s most passionate fanbases,” said BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost. “We look forward to our partnership with the team and the opportunity to elevate Nashville’s gameday experience.”

BetMGM signage will be featured prominently at Bridgestone Arena, including an on-ice logo and on dasher boards during Predators games. The partnership strengthens BetMGM’s presence in the state following its announcement as the Tennessee Titans’ first sports betting partner in 2020.

Nashville Predators President & CEO Sean Henry said, “We are always looking for ways to enhance SMASHVILLE and bring a better experience to the best fans in sports. Integrating an industry leader like BetMGM into our building is a tremendous opportunity and we hope to continue to grow our partnership in the years to come.”

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM’s mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools.

The BetMGM Sportsbook app is accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop at www.betmgm.com. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM’s U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.