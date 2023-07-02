Bethlehem United Methodist’s All You Can Eat Fish Fry Returns for its 48th Year

One of the county’s longest running events, the Bethlehem United Methodist Church’s Fish Fry, returns July 21 for its 48th year on the grounds of the Grassland church at 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road off Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

BUMC Fish Fry Chairman Mike Loring said they are so happy to host neighbors for a good old-fashioned social with delicious, all-you-can-eat catfish, live music and a free children’s area – all helping support church missions.

“Sharing in this summertime fun is something we look forward to all year. People can join us on the shaded grounds of the church, have a terrific time and help us help our community. All the proceeds help support the church’s missions abroad and locally including Kathy’s Backpacks which provides new backpacks and supplies for area school children needing assistance which we will pack the week after the fish fry just in time for school,” Loring said.

One of the highlights of the evening is the Bethlehem Bluegrass Band which will fill the grounds with classic, bluegrass favorites. Returning also this year is the amazing 5 Points Swing Band. The menu includes 1,800 pounds of pond-raised catfish served along with homemade hushpuppies, sliced tomatoes, white beans and delicious cole slaw created from a secret church recipe. The incredible silent auction includes beautiful artwork, sports tickets, home décor, themed gift baskets and more.

The bake sale is always a very popular spot with a variety of items from cupcakes and sour dough bread to brownies and cookies said Bake Sale Chair Jan Speer. “The church is known for some of the best bakers in Franklin and will have a huge variety of delicious treats,” Speer said. Pied Piper Creamery, a Middle Tennessee favorite, is also joining us again for a delicious treat!

With live music, all-you-can-eat, farm-raised catfish and an incredible free children’s play area, the Bethlehem UMC Fish Fry is Friday, July 21 on the shaded grounds of the church off Old Hillsboro Road in the Grassland Area from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin (37069). Tickets for adults are $15 in advance and children, ages, three to 10, are $10 in advance at the church or online at www.bethlehemumc.com. Day of the event, adults are $18 and children are $12 and children three and under are free. Hot dogs are available too.