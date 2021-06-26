Longstanding Bethlehem UMC Fish Fry Returns in July

After a year hiatus, the Bethlehem United Methodist Church’s Fish Fry returns July 16, 2021 for its 46th year on the grounds of the Grassland Church at 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road off Hillsboro Road.

One of the longest-running events in Williamson County, Fish Fry Chairman Mike Loring says they are so happy to have the good old-fashioned social back with delicious, all-you-can-eat catfish, bluegrass music, and a free children’s area – all helping support church missions.

“We’ve missed our neighbors and sharing in this summertime fun. People can join us on the shaded grounds of the church, have a terrific time and help us help our community. All the proceeds from the event help support the church’s missions abroad and locally including Kathy’s Backpacks which provides new backpacks and supplies for area school children needing assistance which we will pack after the fish fry just in time for school,” Loring said.

One of the highlights of the evening is the Bethlehem Bluegrass Band which will fill the grounds with classic, bluegrass favorites and there will be a polka band for extra fun! The menu includes 1,800 pounds of pond-raised catfish served along with baked hushpuppies, sliced tomatoes, white beans, and delicious coleslaw made from a secret church recipe. The incredible silent auction includes beautiful artwork, sports tickets, home décor, themed gift baskets, and more.

The bake sale is always a very popular spot with a variety of items from cupcakes and bread to brownies and cookies said Bake Sale Chairs Jan Speer and Rebecca Little.

“The church is known for some of the best bakers in Franklin and will have a huge variety of delicious treats including a very popular strawberry cake made by our long-time member Velma Bradley. And, we’re sharing the recipe this year which she said is a family favorite for over 50 years,” Speer said.

With live music, all-you-can-eat, farm-raised catfish, and an incredible free children’s play area, the Bethlehem UMC Fish Fry is Friday, July 16 on the shaded grounds of the church off Old Hillsboro Road in the Grassland Area from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin (37069). Tickets for adults are $12 in advance at the church and $15 the day of the event. Children 10 and under are always $8 and children under three are free! Hot dogs are available for children.

For more information, contact the church at (615) 794-6721 or visit www.bethlehemumc.com.