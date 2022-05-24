Bethesda Elementary Principal Announced

Discovery Virtual Principal Dr. Kari Miller has been selected to lead Bethesda Elementary. She will replace Jill Justus who was chosen to open a new school in the Triune area.

“Kari has a wealth of education knowledge and practice that she will use to continue the success that Bethesda has been experiencing,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “She and Jill will work closely together to ensure that the transition will be a seamless one for staff and families.”

Miller joined WCS in 2010 as the principal of College Grove Elementary. She has also served as the principal of Hillsboro School and Mill Creek Middle as well as director of the district’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center. Prior to joining WCS, she was a K-8 teacher and administrator in California.

“It has been an extraordinary experience leading Discovery Virtual K-8 School and WCS Online Elementary through the pandemic,” said Miller. “As Discovery Virtual comes to a close, I’m excited to build new relationships with the wonderful students, families and staff of Bethesda Elementary. Bethesda is a special place, and I feel so blessed to be joining this exceptional school community.”

Miller earned her Bachelor’s in Planning and Development from the University of Southern California; Master’s in Education from Pepperdine University; and Doctor of Education in Assessment, Learning and School Improvement from Middle Tennessee State University.

She will begin her new role July 1, 2022.