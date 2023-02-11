Best Wine’s to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Are you ready for Valentine’s Day with your special someone? Are you hoping to spend the holiday enjoying a nice and fanciful dinner with an appealing bottle of wine? JJ’s Wine Bar has plenty of excellent options to share over a delicious dinner that will make the holiday even more romantic.

Valpolicella

JJ’s Wine Bar has a wonderful bottle of Valpolicella, an Italian Red. Made in a winery in Verona, Italy, the Valpolicella has hints of fresh red fruit and maraschino jam mixed with hints of vanilla. A dry, light red wine pairs great with pizza. Try one of the appetizing flatbreads at JJ’s Wine Bar with a bottle of their Valpolicella to make the night truly magical!

Chardonnay

Can you think of anything more romantic than wine and a cheese platter? Try out the cheese platter from JJ’s Wine Bar filled with artisan cheeses and a bottle of the Raeburn Chardonnay. It’s filled with complex fruit flavors like pear and nectarine with hints of Crème Brûlée for a delicious, elegant finish. This combination will be sure to make your meal very enjoyable while you spend some quality time with your significant other.

Riesling

A riesling is a classic white wine that pairs great with spicy foods. If you’re planning to start your meal off with an appetizer like JJ’s Buffalo Chicken Dip opt to pair it with their Peter Mertes Riesling. The sweet melon and honey flavors have a slight acidity, creating a crisp, easy drink. It contrasts well with the spiciness of the dip and is a great option if you or your loved one tends to prefer more spice in your meal.

Champagne/Sparkling Wine

Champagne and sparkling wine are the perfect types of drinks for a celebration. Whether you have a wonderful anniversary to celebrate on Valentine’s Day or just want to celebrate your love for each other, try one of the many champagnes that JJ’s Wine Bar offers.

Try the Sparkling Rose from Pierre Sparr Cremant. The strawberry flavor will hit your nose right as the bottle opens. The fruity flavor is complimented by the acidity of the wine, making it both refreshing and rich. If you want to really impress your significant other, try pairing it with the charcuterie board for a variety of flavors that complement each other.

If you prefer classic champagne, grab a bottle of the LeLarge Pugeot. The rich, white fruit flavor of the wine helps to create the extra brut flavor. The champagne goes perfectly with the Truffled Cashews to share for your appetizer.

JJ’s Wine Bar

Ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day with that special someone? There’s no reservation required at JJ’s Wine Bar! Stop by and enjoy a romantic dinner and bottle of wine while you reminisce on your love and history together. Check out their website for a full list of the food and wine offerings.