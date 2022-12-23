Best Wines to Celebrate the New Year With

Soon the focus will shift from Christmas, Hannukah and other winter holidays to New Year’s celebrations. As you make plans to celebrate, JJ’s Wine Bar has put together a list of the best wines to help you welcome the hope and opportunity of a new year.

Champagne

The obvious drink for New Year’s is champagne. In fact, many people don’t feel like it is a New Year’s party without it. But if you want something unique to ring in 2023, opt for a sparkling rose or prosecco. A few bubbly options available on JJ’s Wine Bar menu include:

Sparkling Rose from Wycliff, California

Prosecco from Lunetta, Italy

Sparkling Blanc de Blanc from Sofia, California

Champagne, Lelarge Pugeot Extra Brut from France

When considering the best food items to pair with champagne, we highly recommend ordering a dessert to enjoy with the sweeter champagne options. Not sure which champagnes are sweet? Just ask a team member and they’ll be happy to help you find a great pairing.

Riesling

This wine has a hint of sweetness even in its dry form (you’ll find both a sweet and a dry option on JJ’s menu). While the wine has a higher acidity, it won’t have any bite to it. Wine drinkers of all pallets tend to enjoy Riesling thanks to its drinkability and appeal to various types of drinkers.

Sauvignon Blanc

One of the best wines to pair with a vegetarian food option is sauvignon blanc. This is especially good for pairing with one of JJ’s fresh salads. That’s because this wine is best served with raw or boiled vegetables. It has a high acidity, a touch of sweetness and a profile filled with citrus.

Rosé

There are so many ways to drink rosé. And don’t worry, it doesn’t have to be overly sweet. A nice dry rosé tastes great with pizza, and JJ’s has plenty of delicious pizza options for you to pair a glass with.

The best pizza to pair with rosé is a Margherita. That’s because this wine is light enough to support the delicate flavors within the pizza without overshadowing them. Plus, a rosé has a lower acidity than most white wines. Too much acid in your wine can clash with the acidity of the tomato sauce.

Not sure what rosé is? It is made from red grapes but instead of fermenting with the skins for weeks, it might only spend a few hours in contact with the skins, which gives it that lighter color. When the wine reaches the perfect color, the winemaker removes the skins to retain that light appearance and bright flavor.

The most common flavors you’ll taste in rosé are strawberry, honeydew melon, citrus zest and rose petals. Those flavors all go well with the simplicity of a Margherita pizza. Start your night with rosé and then switch to a bolder red wine as your after-dinner drink of choice as you ring in the New Year.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Heavy meat dishes of all types pair perfectly with a cabernet sauvignon. This full-bodied red wine will pair deliciously with the meat platter that comes with various sliced meats, olives and accompaniments. You can also opt to indulge in a prosciutto and gouda flatbread. If you’re not a fan of a cabernet, you can also look to a Bordeaux. Check out the French reds available on JJ’s Wine Bar menu where you’ll find two outstanding Bordeaux options.

Chianti

Another great wine for pairing with pizza is chianti. This is a classic pairing in Italy as a Chianti is made from Sangiovese grapes, which grow in Italy. Once you’ve had the pairing, you might want a piping hot pizza every time you drink a good Chianti.

When sipping this wine, you’ll enjoy a savory and spicy experience. It includes red fruits alongside smokey and leather notes and bitter herbs. You’ll find a delicious Chianti Classico on JJ’s menu under the Italian Reds heading.

How to Find Wines You Enjoy

If you’re new to drinking wine, an expansive list of options might feel overwhelming. Fancy names mean little to you and you just want to understand the differences between the various types. And don’t even mention blends because that just makes things more complicated.

JJ’s Wine Bar offers a unique opportunity to try 28 different types of wine by the glass. You can purchase a 1-ounce tasting of these wines or enjoy a 5-ounce half-serving or 8-ounce whole serving once you know what you enjoy.

And if you’ll be celebrating New Year’s with someone who isn’t a fan of wine, JJ’s also offers many premium beers, liquors and cocktail options.

Want to celebrate the New Year with a large group? Be sure to place your reservations for groups of six or more as soon as possible to secure space as JJ’s is a popular place to be in historic downtown Franklin.

