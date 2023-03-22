Best Wines For Spring

Now that spring has sprung and the weather is warming up, it’s time to shift from full-bodied, dark wines to lighter, sweeter flavors.

These wines are perfect to pair with an outdoor charcuterie board in your backyard this spring or to sip on the patio at JJ’s Wine Bar!

White Wine

Many white wines have high acidity to them, making them drier, but they have a light, refreshing taste that’s perfect for spring. They often pair well with fish and chicken dishes or a nice charcuterie board.

At JJ’s, try the Baron Fini Pinot Grigio with the Pesto Chicken Flatbread. If you’re wanting to enjoy some appetizers with a group of friends, pair the William Fevre Chablis Chardonnay with the charcuterie board filled with plenty of cheese, meats, and other accompaniments to really get some nice combinations of flavor that everyone at the table can enjoy.

Rosé Wine

Because rosé shares characteristics of both red and white wines, it is an incredibly versatile wine that can be enjoyed year-round. A lighter rose will do best in spring and summer when it is warmer. A darker rose is best enjoyed in the fall and winter but can also go well on a chilly spring night.

Try JJ’s housemade hummus with their La Vielle Ferme Rosé for a nice appetizer. If you want a great choice for your main meal, the Whispering Angel Rosé pairs great with an item like the Margherita Flatbread.

Sparkling Wine

Sparkling wine doesn’t have to be used just for special occasions. Any day can be a good day to celebrate! The light, sparkling wines pair perfectly with the fresh fruits and greens of spring.

JJ’s Wine Bar has a crisp, elegant LeLarge-Pugeot Champagne that pairs nicely with the Garden Salad. You can also add chicken for a delicious, well-rounded meal. Finish off the bottle while enjoying house-made truffles for dessert.

JJ’s Wine Bar

If you’re ready to enjoy the wines and weather of spring, stop by JJ’s Wine Bar at 206 East Main Street in Franklin, Tennessee. They are open 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday and 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Friday – Saturday.

Enjoy the delicious selection of wines for spring along with all the food pairings that JJ’s Wine Bar has to offer!