When it comes to choosing the best wines for spring, you generally want to look for wines that are lighter and fresher, with bright fruit flavors and a crisp acidity that pairs well with the more delicate, seasonal cuisine. If you are looking for delicious spring wines, JJ’s Wine Bar has plenty of recommendations.

Spring Wines

Rosé

A dry rosé is a classic choice for spring, with its bright acidity, light body, and refreshing fruit flavors. Look for rosés made from Grenache, Syrah, or Mourvèdre grapes from regions like Provnce or the Rhône Valley in France or from California or Spain. Try the Whispering Angel Rosé at JJ’s Wine Bar.

Sauvignon Blanc

This white wine is known for its crisp acidity, herbaceous notes, and tropical fruit flavors. It pairs well with a lighter fare like salads, grilled vegetables, and seafood. For example, pair the Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc with JJ’s Garden Salad.

Pinot Grigio

This Italian white wine is another excellent option for spring, with its bright citrus notes and light body. It pairs well with light pasta dishes, seafood, and salad. For example, the Cantina Terlano Pinto Grigio goes great with the Cesaer Salad from JJ’s Wine Bar.

Chardonnay

If you prefer a richer, fuller-bodied white wine, a lightly oaked Chardonnay can be a good choice for spring with its tropical fruit, vanilla, and buttery oak notes. Look for Chardonnays from cooler climates, like the Sonoma Coast in California or Chablis in France. Try the Simi Chardonnay from Sonoma, California.

Beaujolais

This light-bodied red wine made from the Gamay grape is a perfect choice for spring, with its bright fruit flavors, low tannins, and high acidity. Serve it slightly chilled with grilled meats, charcuterie, or spring vegetables.

Pinot Noir

Another lighter red wine option for spring is Pinot Noir, with its bright red fruit flavors, light body, and soft tannins. Look for Pinot Noirs from cooler climates like Oregon, Burgundy, or New Zealand. At JJ’s Wine Bar, try the King Estate Pinot Noir from Willamette Valley, Oregon.

JJ’s Wine Bar

Ultimately, the best wine for spring depends on your taste, preference, and occasion. These five wines are a great place to start when looking for a refreshing springtime drink.

If you want to enjoy a refreshing spring wine for a date night or an evening out with friends, stop by JJ’s Wine Bar to enjoy delicious food and great wine. For parties of six or more, reach out to (615) 942-5033 or email contact@jjswinebar.com. For parties under six, tables are seated on a first-come-first-serve basis.