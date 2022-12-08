Benefits of Relocating to Williamson County

If you’re considering relocating to Williamson County, you’ll find there are many great benefits the area boasts. Just 30 minutes outside of Nashville, the county offers many outstanding neighborhoods in both Franklin and Brentwood.

Here’s a look at the top reasons to consider Williamson County when searching for the perfect home in Tennessee.

1. It Is Fast Growing

Williamson County is a desirable place to call home. It has become one of the fastest-growing counties in the area. And with so much interest in the area, there are diverse homes available for purchasing. You’ll find everything from entry-level homes to impressive estates.

Additionally, expenses related to groceries, transportation, and other miscellaneous expenses are on par with the national average. Healthcare and utilities are considered more affordable than in other parts of the country.

2. Employment Opportunities Are Abundant

One reason why Williamson County is an attractive location for relocation is that there are ample job opportunities in the area. As of October 2022, the unemployment rate was just 2.4 percent. In contrast, the national average unemployment rate is 3.7 percent.

Many major employers have headquartered their companies in Williamson County, including Mitsubishi and Nissan North America. Individuals who work in education or medical jobs will find that the area is thriving for those industries especially. Some of the largest employers in Williamson County include UnitedHealthcare and Williamson County Schools.

3. You’ll Find Ample Entertainment Options

The county seat of Williamson is Franklin, which has a stunning downtown where you can explore dining and shopping venues. But there are also plenty of tourist attractions in the area, such as Lotz House Museum and Gallery 202. Plus, you’ll be close to downtown Nashville if you’re interested in a larger city environment.

4. The Area Boasts Many Hiking Trails and Parks

If you enjoy spending time in the beautiful outdoors, you’ll love relocating to Williamson County. The county is home to many hiking trails and parks, including Timberland Park, Pinkerton, and Bowie Nature Park.

There are 15 recreation and community centers and extensive trails for walkers or joggers. Those who enjoy getting around via bike will do so with incredible ease. With so many outdoor activity opportunities, the county is considered the healthiest in Tennessee.

5. Ample Restaurant and Bar Options

Moving to a growing area can provide many restaurants, breweries, and bar options. You’ll find plenty of restaurants offering comfort food. And because it’s the south, there are many outstanding barbeque options. A popular cuisine is infusion-style cooking.

One especially popular restaurant is Cork and Cow, which offers meat with creative sauces and side dishes that restaurant-goers find delightful. If you enjoy whiskey, the south is a great place to find high-quality drinks. Leiper’s Fork Distillery offers small-batch handcrafted whiskeys.

6. 208 Days of Sun Per Year

While Williamson County is not known for warm weather like other southern cities since the lows in the area still reach well below freezing for a few months each year, the area is well-known for its plentiful sunny days. On average, the county sees 208 days of sun per year. And while you’ll still experience some winter weather, you generally don’t contend with much snow. The average snowfall in the area is just 3 inches.

7. Public Transportation is Easy to Come By

If you want to be a one-car family or even avoid owning a car at all, that is possible in Williamson County. Using public transportation is also a great way to visit highly populated metropolitan areas without the stress of parking or contending with traffic even if you do own a few vehicles.

Franklin Transit Authority makes it possible to get to many major employers using public transportation if you so choose. Rideshare is also plentiful with companies like Uber, Lyft, VanStar and Hytch.

8. The School Districts Receive High Ratings

The education system in Williamson County is strong. There are two school districts in the county: Williamson County School District and Franklin Special School District. Williamson County School District has 49 schools. Franklin Special School District is significantly smaller with just eight schools. Both districts receive high ratings for quality education.

9. Arts and Entertainment Are Lively

Williamson County offers many outstanding arts and entertainment options. You can see a theater production, enjoy a festival or head to one of the many concerts in the area. The Public Arts Commission and Williamson County Performing Arts Center are to thank for those entertainment and arts opportunities.

10. A Rich History to Explore

Williamson County was established in October 1799, giving it a long, rich history. At the time of the county’s founding, it was home to Cherokee, Shawnee and Chickasaw tribes. The county was the site of many battles during the Civil War, and as such, offers many crucial historic landmarks. After the war, the area began to rebuild its agriculture and economy, leading to its thriving economy and community today.

Resources for Relocating to Williamson County

