Microneedling is quickly becoming one of the leading MedSpa procedures due to the rapid results and reliable outcomes achieved. It is a quick service that provides benefits that go beyond just skin deep. Microneedling is a dermaroller procedure that uses a pen fastened with mini-needles, these mini-needles puncture the dermis with small holes while the pen is rolled over your skin. These tiny wounds trigger the synthesis of collagen. These wounds are only skin deep but your body responds to them with alarm when your skin becomes inflamed. This causes your body to send healing elements to repair the damage that has been created and allows new skin to form leaving you with stronger, healthier, and more radiant skin.

The best part is, you will see results after just one treatment. With continued treatments, you will enhance your skin’s appearance for months afterward. Here are 5 benefits you will receive from the microneedling process.

1. Reduces the Appearance of Fine Lines and Wrinkles

One of the main benefits of microneedling is the ability to stimulate the growth of collagen and elastin. This minuscule trauma triggers the generation of new skin cells, adding structure and strength. This makes fine lines, wrinkles, and crow’s feet less noticeable.

2. Shrinks Pores

It seems counterintuitive; however, microneedling does not actually enlarge pores despite your skin being pierced hundreds of times. Since the collagen has been stimulated in and around your pores, they appear to be much smaller. When the collagen is stimulated, the area around each pore plumps allowing the pore to appear shrunken or closed.

3. Addresses Sun Damage

Sun exposure is the main cause of premature aging. Due to the stimulated collagen & skin cells energizing and evening out your skin tone, microneedling may be an effective way to reduce sun damage and hyperpigmentation.

4. Scar Treatment

Microneedling breaks up scar tissue and allows new, strong collagen fibers to break through and take over the area. This results in eventually softening the scar tissue enough so that it is barely visible. This may also help improve the appearance of stretch marks.

5. Anti-Aging

As we age, our skin loses elasticity and begins to take on a more lax form. Aging skin will also display discoloration, wrinkles, and a lack of overall luster. As microneedling is performed, your body will build up collagen which provides an improvement to skin structure that will fight these signs of aging.

