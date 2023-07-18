Benefits of Fiber Internet: Learn What It Is and Why It Matters

You’ve likely been hearing a great deal about fiber internet. But you might still be wondering what all the hype is about.

The reality is, that as streaming, remote work and online education tools have grown, so has the need for reliable, fast internet service with increased download and upload limits.

What is Fiber Internet?

Before you take the time to learn the many benefits of fiber internet, take a moment to understand what it is and how it works.

Fiber internet is also called fiber optic internet. Data travels through very fine cables made from glass or fiber. In contrast, cable or DSL internet connections send data over copper-based infrastructure, which is not as reliable as the fiber cables. The fiber connection allows for a more consistent experience even during peak times of day for internet use.

Benefits of Fiber Internet

Fiber internet is the answer to these needs for increased speed and reliability. Here’s a look at the benefits you can experience when making the switch to fiber internet.

1. Speed

With fiber internet, you won’t have to worry about slow load speeds during peak hours, such as in the evenings when you’re trying to stream your favorite shows. The connection maintains fast speeds even when you have many devices on your internet connection.

2. Reliable

Because there is no throttling when you have multiple devices using your connection at once or when your neighbors are especially active on the internet, you can rely on a consistent experience any time of day. You don’t have to structure your days around when your child is doing online tutoring or when your spouse is on a Zoom call. Instead, you can rely on the fact that your connection is never throttled based on use.

3. High-Quality Experiences

Whether you’re streaming your favorite entertainment content or you’re working hard to connect with your team around the world over video conferencing, you’ll have a high-quality connection. Some fiber internet providers, such as United Communications, offer identical download and upload speeds. That allows your family to stream 4K content in the living room while you host a virtual meeting with international callers in your office. And no one is the wiser to how heavily you’re using your internet connection at the time.

Gamers find that fiber connections make for a great experience so they never miss an important opportunity but can also chat with fellow gamers alongside the action and know that they won’t get dropped during a crucial milestone.

4. Ability to Handle Many Devices

Today, home internet connections aren’t just handling smartphones, tablets and computers. They also handle video doorbells, connected garage doors, home assistants, smart light switches, security devices, smart timers and so much more.

On average, there are 25 connected devices in every US household. And while those smart home devices rarely pull tons of data, they still require connectivity to perform their daily activities.

Traditional internet connections struggle the more devices you connect. But fiber internet tends to hold up even in households with 25 or more connected devices.

5. Higher Bandwidth Options Available

Cable or DSL internet connections generally have lower limits for bandwidth no matter how much you’re willing to pay for the service. Fiber often allows you to have much higher caps to support more simultaneous devices at once.

No internet plan is unlimited, so you’ll need to select the right plan for you based on your household or business needs. Businesses need to consider how various activities could impact their needs. Some activities to consider include:

Web conferencing

Streaming, such as in the case of training or compliance videos

File sharing platforms

Cloud applications

You’ll know your internet is insufficient if you’re regularly dropping calls, experiencing grainy video quality or slow file upload or download speeds when using file-sharing platforms.

Is Fiber Internet Right for You

Most businesses benefit from upgrading to fiber internet thanks to its speed and reliability. Households with heavy internet use also find that the switch is worthwhile. Some households that find fiber internet helpful include the following.

Gamers

Online educators or students

Remote workers

Streamers running multiple devices at once

Households with many members, such as large families or those who live with extended family or friends

United Communications is expanding throughout Middle Tennessee to serve residents and their needs.

