Beloved Williamson County Comfort Dog Dies At 7

Therapy dog Mac Williamson Stephens, known for comforting grieving families in Williamson County, passed away Friday, February 13.

Born February 24, 2018, in Dickson, he began working at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home at only 10 weeks old. After training with Off Leash K9, Mac became the funeral home’s comfort dog. He regularly sat with families during arrangements, visitations, funerals and graveside services, helping ease stress during difficult times. He also visited schools and community events.

View Obituary Here!

Mac gained national attention as a puppy when a local news report about his work was picked up by CBS affiliates and later featured on CBS Sunday Morning. Funeral home staff said he brought calm and encouragement not only to families but also to coworkers.

Mac is survived by his parents, Mandi and Clarke Goodrich, his siblings and extended family, as well as the staff at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.

Community members may stop by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home through February 24 to sign a memorial book. Donations in his memory may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center or another animal charity.

