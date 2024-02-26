Beloved Nashville Mexican Restaurant Expanding to Franklin

Tio Fun Mexican Munchies, the culinary sensation sweeping through Nashville, is proud to announce the opening of its second location in Downtown Franklin. This exciting expansion comes hot on the heels of the restaurant’s success in Nashville’s historic Buchanan Arts District, where it has quickly become a beloved fixture in the local dining scene.

Founded by the dynamic duo Mikey Corona and Brian Riggenbach, affectionately known as your favorite “FUN UNCLES,” Tio Fun is where a world of Mexican Munchies meets unparalleled flair. With over two decades of experience in the food and beverage industry, Mikey and Brian embarked on their culinary journey with clandestine-inspired Mexican feasts hosted in their Chicago brownstone apartment. The overwhelming response to their secret supper club led them to establish Nashville’s acclaimed Mockingbird restaurant, which is poised to celebrate its 7th year anniversary.

Building upon the success of their inaugural location, Tio Fun is enthused to bring a taste of Mikey’s Hispanic heritage to Downtown Franklin. Scheduled to open its doors in May 2024, Tio Fun promises a mouthwatering menu featuring classic favorites like homemade flour tortilla tacos, cheesy quesadillas, and frozen margaritas. But the real excitement lies in the unique items with exhilarating twists, including “pochos” – potato spirals piled high with the freshest nacho toppings, and a foot-long Tijuana-inspired hot dog that is sure to leave guests craving more.

“We are thrilled to expand the Tio Fun family to Downtown Franklin,” said Mikey and Brian. “After the overwhelming support we’ve received in Nashville, we can’t wait to share our passion for Mexican cuisine and culture with the Franklin community. Whether you’re craving a classic taco or eager to try something new, Tio Fun has something for everyone. Get ready, Y’all– delicious adventures await!”

Tio Fun Mexican Munchies will be located at 901 Columbia Avenue, in the former spot of Izzy’s Feel Good Food and is set to open its doors in May 2024 (just in time for Cinco De Mayo!). For updates and more information, follow Tio Fun on social media @tiofunnash.