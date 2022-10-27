Beloved Hall of Fame Sports Reporter Joe Biddle Passes Away

Beloved middle Tennessee sports reporter Joe Biddle passed away at age 78 on Wednesday.

He had been a radio personality and sports analyst in the Nashville area since 1979. Biddle was very accomplished and respected in his field. In 2013, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame and in 2016, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. He also covered 31 Final Fours, 31 Super Bowls, and 25 Masters Tournaments.

His peers have taken to Twitter to share their condolences.

Saddened to hear the news about Joe Biddle’s passing. I recall Joe being a staple in our local sports media community, dating to my time as a Vanderbilt student-athlete. We offer our condolences to his wife, Sharon, and all of his family and friends. — Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) October 26, 2022

My great friend, legendary sports journalist Joe Biddle passed away at 78 The Nashville Banner later Tennessean and radio columnists and broadcaster covered 31 Super Bowls, 31 NCAAA Final Fours, 30 Masters A reporter, and writer Joe was a better person. Rest in Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/vwO7qMthjA — Bob Mueller (@bobmuellerwkrn) October 26, 2022