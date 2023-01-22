Beloved Broadway Production of ‘Into the Woods’ to Stop in Nashville

Exclusive, Limited Engagement May 23-28 at TPAC. Tickets on Sale Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.

The hugely acclaimed and much beloved Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award®-winning triumph, Into the Woods, will play a series of exclusive engagements across the U.S. in 2023, including eight performances at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall on May 23-28.

Starring Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf reprising their Broadway roles, the strictly limited engagement is a must-see event.

Tickets start at $39 and go on sale on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. TPAC encourages patrons to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

The performance schedule for Into the Woods at TPAC is:

· Tuesday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.

· Wednesday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m.

· Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

· Friday, May 26 at 8 p.m.

· Saturday, May 27 at 2 p.m.

· Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m.

· Sunday, May 28 at 1 p.m.

· Sunday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Into the Woods, which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022-2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The company – many coming directly from the Broadway production – includes Cole Thompson as Jack; Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood; Diane Phelan as Cinderella; Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother; Jason Forbach as Rapunzel’s Prince; Aymee Garcia as Jack’s Mother; David Patrick Kelly as The Narrator; Josh Breckenridge as Cinderella’s Father; Felicia Curry as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s Wife; Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda; Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda; Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White; Jim Stanek as the Steward; and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel with Erica Durham, Ellie Fishman, Marya Grandy, Paul Kreppel, Eddie Lopez, Ximone Rose and Sam Simahk as understudies.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. Following a sold-out New York City Center Encores! run in May 2022, the production transferred to Broadway as a limited engagement beginning July 2022, marking its first time on Broadway in 20 years. Following tremendous critical acclaim and audience demand, it was extended twice and concluded its Broadway run on Jan. 8, 2023.

The creative team for Into the Woods includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs and Makeup Design) and John Bell (Music Director). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard and Production Stage Manager is Scott Rowen.

Into the Woods is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; and Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.