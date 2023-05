Chase Stafford, 25, was reportedly last seen in Cheatham County on May 10, 2023, when she was dropped off on Chapmansboro Road in Ashland City.

A backpack containing her personal property, including cellphone and glasses, was found on Highway 49 later that day.

Anyone seeing Miss Stafford or knowing her whereabouts is asked to notify the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at (615)792-2098