Belong Gaming Arena in Franklin Closes

The Belong Gaming Arena at the CoolSprings Galleria has closed.

A note placed on the door to the gaming center stated, “We are writing to inform you that, after careful consideration and a thorough evaluation of our current business operations and strategic alternatives, we have unfortunately made the difficult decision to suspend the operations of our US Belong Gaming Arena. We understand that this news likely comes as a surprise and disappointment to many of you, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience it might cause.”

Belong Gaming opened at the CoolSprings Galleria in 2021. The Franklin Arena served as a home to the Middle Tennessee gaming community, who came together to watch, play, and compete in their favorite game titles on top-of-the-line gaming equipment, as well as try out for the city’s local esports team. It was the fourth location for Belong Gaming Arena to open in the U.S.