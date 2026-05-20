Belmont’s Maya Johnson Named Softball America Pitcher of the Year

Maya Johnson capped off one of the most decorated seasons in college softball history, earning Softball America Pitcher of the Year and First Team All-America honors to add to an already remarkable 2026 campaign for the Belmont Bruins. More Sports News

What Did Maya Johnson Accomplish This Season?

Maya Johnson finished 2026 with a 28-3 record across 215.2 innings pitched, allowing just 110 hits and 24 earned runs while striking out 397 batters and walking only 36. She led the entire NCAA in ERA (0.78), strikeouts (397), shutouts (15), strikeouts per seven innings (12.9), and strikeout-to-walk ratio (11.03).

How Did Johnson Rank Among the Nation’s Top Pitchers?

Softball America ranked her the No. 1 overall pitcher in both their April and May positional rankings this season. She also earned Softball America Preseason Second Team All-America recognition before the season began and picked up Softball America Star Pitcher of the Week honors after a win over No. 15 Georgia.

What Other Awards Did Johnson Win in 2026?

Johnson was named a Top 10 finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award and was recognized as the 2026 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Co-Female Amateur Athlete of the Year. She also received an AUSL Golden Ticket and was selected third overall by the Oklahoma City Spark in the professional draft.

What Did Johnson Accomplish at the Conference Level?

In Missouri Valley Conference play, Johnson was named MVC Pitcher of the Year, earned First Team All-MVC honors, and was selected as the MVC Tournament MVP after helping lead the Bruins to the conference tournament title.

Where Does Johnson Stand in NCAA Career Strikeout History?

Johnson surpassed 1,000 career strikeouts during the 2026 season and finished her collegiate career with 1,186 total strikeouts, the most in NCAA history. The redshirt senior closes out a Belmont career that has made her one of the most accomplished pitchers the sport has ever seen.

What Honors Did Johnson Earn in Previous Seasons?

In 2025, Johnson earned NFCA First Team All-American and First Team All-Region honors, along with D1 Softball Second Team All-America recognition, making her run of national accolades a two-year story heading into this historic final season.

Source: Belmont