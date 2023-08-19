Belmont Women’s Soccer Open Season with 1-0 Victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont university women’s soccer (1-0-0) opened their season against the University of North Alabama (0-1-0) at E.S. Rose Park Thursday, August 17. A goal in the opening minute from senior Anna Sweeney was the difference maker, as Belmont won 1-0.

The Bruins wasted no time finding the goal. Anna Sweeney scored from 25-yards-out with the left-boot to the top-left corner, assisted by Avery Nowak . The goal, 57 seconds into the match, is the fifth-fastest goal scored in program history.

North Alabama outshot Belmont 7-2 in the first half and 10-3 in the match.

Lions’ forward Alice Bussey had a match-high four shots, but none were on goal.

Pace of play in the second half slowed significantly, which reinforced Belmont’s defensive efforts. Goalkeeper Sarah Doyle notched three saves in the match.

Freshmen Lillie Tabor , Kate Virtel , and Graciella Segundo made their collegiate debuts. Tabor started and totaled 31 minutes. Virtel and Segundo came off the bench playing 51 and 13 minutes respectively.

The win is Coach Kelsey Cameron’s first at Belmont.

Up Next: The Bruins returns to action on the road at Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, Tennon Sunday, August 20. The match is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Source: Belmont Sports

