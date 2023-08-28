Belmont Women’s Soccer Falls to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Belmont women’s soccer (1-2-1) made the short trip to Vanderbilt (2-0-2) Sunday night in a non-conference matchup. The last time the Bruins and Commodores met on the pitch was 2009. The third installment of these Nashville natives resulted in a Commodore victory, 2-0.

Belmont’s stingy defense combated Vanderbilt’s opening attacks with few threatening the back line of defense. Aggressive challenges and consistent clears from the Bruins made it difficult for the Commodores in the early minutes. Goalkeeper Sarah Doyle set a new season-high in saves in the first half alone with six and added one more in the second.

The Commodores notched their first goal of the half in the 21st minute off a corner kick. Ella Eggleston’s kick curved into Rach Deresky for her first goal of the season.

Vanderbilt continued their attacks following time spent deep in Belmont territory. Eggleston found herself on the scoring side of a counterattack, picking up her first goal of the season and increasing their advantage, 2-0.

Belmont’s defense made a resurgence following the halftime break. Despite Vanderbilt’s eight shots in the half, the Commodores landed only one shot on goal. The Bruins couldn’t string together the series of attacks needed to comeback, with only two shots in the match. Leah Firsdon was the only Bruin to put a shot on goal.

Bruin Bullets

Belmont saw 21 different players on the pitch tonight.

Doyle’s seven saves brings her season total to twenty.

Gabriella Letto made her first appearance as a Bruin since transferring from Cincinnati.

made her first appearance as a Bruin since transferring from Cincinnati. Belmont defenders Lauren House, Kennedy Wise , and Eliza Paisley played the entire match, including Doyle.

, and played the entire match, including Doyle. Belmont will be at home Friday night for the first time since their season opener against North Alabama on Aug. 17.

Belmont returns to action Friday night to host Cleveland State. Kickoff from E.S. Rose Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+. Links to live stats for the match can be found at belmontbruins.com.

Source: Belmont Sports

