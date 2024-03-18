Belmont Women’s Basketball Earns At-Large Bid to Inaugural WBIT

INDIANAPOLIS – For the 11th time in 12 seasons, the Belmont University women’s basketball team has earned a bid to a national postseason tournament. The Bruins (25-8) have accepted an at-large bid to the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) and will take on Ball State out of the Mid-American Conference this Thursday, March 21 in the first round.

The two teams met in the opening round of last year’s WNIT.

Tipoff from Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana, is set for 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET.

The 2024 WBIT semifinals and championship will be played at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis.

Preliminary WBIT games will be broadcast on ESPN+, while the semifinals will be on ESPNU and the championship on ESPN2.

The WBIT is owned and funded by the NCAA. Combined, the WBIT and the 68-team NCAA Tournament provide 100 postseason NCAA-funded opportunities for Division I women’s basketball teams.

Additional WBIT information can be found at NCAA.com/WBIT.

Source: Belmont

More Sports News