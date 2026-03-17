Belmont-Western Kentucky Matchup Postponed

NASHVILLE – Tuesday’s game between Belmont University and Western Kentucky University has been postponed to Wednesday, March 18 due to expected low temperatures at first pitch. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets purchased for Tuesday’s game will automatically reflect the new event date and time for Wednesday. Fans will not need to take any further action.

Fans can purchase tickets to Wednesday’s game here.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2026 home opener is Tuesday, March 31 against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox). Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information on Group Outings and Premium Hospitality options, please call the Nashville Sounds (615) 690-4487 or email [email protected]

Source: Nashville Sounds

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