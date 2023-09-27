Belmont Volleyball Tops Murray State in Five Set Battle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Belmont University Volleyball Program (8-9, 2-1 MVC) took on Murray State (8-4, 2-1 MVC) in a midweek matchup. The Bruins topped the Racers in a five-set thriller.

Peterson recorded a career high 23 kills on a .444 hitting percentage and three aces.

Kristen Clemons added 15 kills on a .520 hitting percentage and 3 blocks for the Bruins.

added 15 kills on a .520 hitting percentage and 3 blocks for the Bruins. Olson ran the Belmont offense with 56 assists.

Rachel McBride led the backcourt with 17 digs.

The Bruins will conclude their home stand with matches against Bradley and Illinois State this weekend. Belmont will face Bradley at 6 p.m. CT on Friday and Illinois State at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+ and live stats can be found on belmontbruins.com.

Both single match and season tickets are on sale. Season tickets are $50 per seat and include all volleyball home games. Click here to purchase your single match or season tickets.

Source: Belmont Sports

