Belmont University to Begin Spring Semester Remotely Due to Omicron

Belmont University students will begin their spring semester classes remotely instead of returning to campus due to the Omicron variant. The first day of spring semester classes was set to start on Wednesday, Jan. 5. with students returning to campus on Jan. 3.

A message on the university’s website states that the university hopes to resume in person classes on January 18.

“With the surge in Omicron across the country, flight disruptions and our return to campus so close to New Year’s Day, classes this semester will begin fully online on Wednesday, January 5 and Residence Halls will remain closed until Saturday, January 15. We will resume fully in-person classes on Tuesday, January 18.”

“We recognize this change in schedule will create additional questions, and we will be in touch as soon as possible with more information. Faculty will be in touch with you soon with details on how your classes will meet online between January 5 and January 18. Additionally, the University will be providing room and board refunds for residential students through January 15 based on this schedule change. Stay tuned for more information on move-in and safe return to campus protocols,” they continued.

The University says they will continue to monitor the situation and plans could change at any time.