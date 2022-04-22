Belmont University Executive Administrators and Asian Studies Faculty Welcome New Consul General of Japan

Belmont Executive Administrators and Asian Studies faculty welcomed, in late March, the Honorable Yoichi Matsumoto, the new consul-general of Japan for the Southeast Region of the U.S.

On display during the luncheon was the Japan Foreign Minister’s commendation of Belmont in recognition of the school’s contribution to promoting Japan and strengthening mutual understanding between Japan and the United States. Belmont was the only American university to receive the Certificate of Commendation in 2021-22.

