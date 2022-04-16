Belmont University Announces New Mental Health Counseling Ph.D., Now Accepting Applications

Belmont University’s College of Theology and Christian Ministry recently announced a new advanced degree in Mental Health Counseling. The Ph.D. program* will train master’s level mental health professionals who are interested in becoming doctoral-level professors ready to train tomorrow’s mental health professionals or highly skilled clinicians who work with clients in a variety of settings across the mental health care continuum.

Belmont’s program will offer two tracks—Advanced Clinical Practice and Counselor Education & Supervision—to equip mental health professionals with enhanced counseling and research skills and stronger treatment efficacy while exploring connections between personal spiritual beliefs, biases and client diversity. The new Ph.D. program embodies advanced spiritual and pastoral theological understandings in caring for humanity and addressing the depth and complexity of human suffering.

“The Mental Health Counseling Ph.D. is an exciting and necessary addition to the College as we strive to champion well-being for the people and communities we serve,” said Dr. Tom Knowles-Bagwell, Associate Director of Mental Health Counseling. “Our spiritually-guided, research-informed curriculum will train students to become leaders in the field as they learn to provide excellent mental health care to those seeking support.”

Students will have the opportunity to study a variety of topics including spiritual development; mental health care in contemporary societies; theories of change; vocational discernment; and global spiritual traditions.

Coursework for the Mental Health Counseling doctoral program will be completed utilizing a combination of online and face-to-face instruction each term. Applications are accepted throughout the calendar year, and admissions decisions are made as applications are submitted. Find more information on the program here.

*Pending SACSCOC approval