The second season of “Songland” will premiere on Monday, April 13 with a few familiar faces.

Belmont University shared five alumni will compete on the songwriter show featuring Nashville songwriter and producer of Kacey Musgraves, Sam Hunt, and more.

Alumni Anna Hamilton, Caroline Kudelko (Caroline Kole on the show), Alyssa Newton, Jeffrey Holstein (Jeffrey James on the show), and David Davis will appear on NBC’s “Songland.”

The series is a behind the scenes look into the creative process of songwriting and provides one talented winner per episode with the opportunity to have their song recorded and released by chart-topping artists. Season two guest recording artists include Nashville artists -Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride along with Boyz II Men,Luis Fonsi, H.E.R., Julia Michaels, Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha and Usher.

Each week one guest recording artist comes to “Songland” to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Four songwriters will perform their original tracks in front of the guest artist and three of the most successful and sought-after producers in music – Ryan Tedder (lead singer of OneRepublic) Ester Dean (Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer of Rihanna, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, and actress, having starred in the “Pitch Perfect” film franchise) and Shane McAnally.

“Songland” airs on NBC Monday, April 13 at 8 p. Take a look at a sneak peek “Songland” posted via Facebook.