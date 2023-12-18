Belmont Track and Field Announces Indoor Schedule for 2023-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. December 13, 2023 – The Belmont University men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete indoors beginning in January as the Bruins released their 2023-24 indoor schedule on Monday.

With the Bruins’ second season in the Missouri Valley Conference quickly approaching, Belmont will compete in Tennessee and bordering Kentucky before taking on the indoor championships.

The MVC Indoor Championships will be held in Chicago, Illinois while the NCAA Indoor National will take place in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Bruins open their 2023-24 campaign at Vanderbilt’s Commodore Challenge in Nashville on Friday and Saturday Jan 12-13. This will be the first of three meets Belmont will participate in inside Vanderbilt’s nearby multipurpose.

The following weekend, the Bruins remain in Nashville for the Vanderbilt Invitational on Friday and Saturday Jan 19-20.

After the local meets, Belmont will travel to Louisville for the PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic on Friday, Feb. 2.

Belmont returns to Vanderbilt for the final time on Friday and Saturday Feb. 9-10 for the Indoor Music City Challenge.

After a week off from competition, the Bruins will prepare for the MVC Championships.

Held at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center at Gately Park in Chicago, Illinois, the meet will be co-hosted by Valparaiso University and UIC and will take place on Sunday and Monday, Feb. 25. and 26.

After the men clinched a seventh-place finish in their first MVC Championships meet, while the women secured a sixth-place finish, the Bruins are looking forward to another opportunity to compete against the conference’s best.

The 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships will be held in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday and Saturday March 8-9 at the TRACK at new balance at Boston Landing in Brighton, Massachusetts, in partnership with New Balance, Boston College and UMass Lowell.

Source: Belmont

More Sports News