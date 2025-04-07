Belmont Sports Wrap-up for April 7, 2025

Belmont Athletics news and game wrap-ups for April 7, 2025.

1. Softball Completes Series Sweep of Evansville

The Belmont softball team dominated Evansville on Sunday, April 6, securing a series sweep behind another strong pitching performance from Maya Johnson, who improved her impressive season record to 17-2. Belmont University This victory caps a perfect weekend for the Bruins against the Aces.

2. Baseball Showcases Stellar Pitching Against Indiana State

The Belmont baseball team earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Indiana State on Saturday, April 5, thanks to outstanding pitching performances from Joe Ruzicka and Ethan Harden in what turned out to be a classic pitchers’ duel. Belmont University This win represents a significant conference matchup for the Bruins.

3. Men’s Tennis Continues Winning Streak

The men’s tennis team secured their fourth consecutive victory on Saturday night, April 5, narrowly defeating Tennessee State 4-3 with junior Esunge Ndumbe clinching the decisive match at the top singles position. Belmont University This win maintains the team’s momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

4. Track & Field Athletes Compete at Tennessee Invite

The Belmont men’s track and field program sent three athletes to Knoxville to participate in the Tennessee Invite on Friday, April 4. Belmont University Similarly, the women’s track and field team had two athletes compete in the same prestigious meet at the University of Tennessee. Belmont University This event provided valuable experience against top competition.

5. Women’s Basketball Concludes Historic Season

Earlier in the week, the women’s basketball team’s remarkable national postseason run came to an end in the WBIT Championship game, finishing their program-record 39-game season with a 26-13 overall record. Belmont University Despite falling short of the title, the team’s achievements have set a new standard for the program’s success.

